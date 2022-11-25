SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new edition for the holiday season at MGM Friday marked the annual tree lighting ceremony.

This event opened the Holiday Winter Wonderland on Armory Square, featuring the city’s outdoor skating rink, and locals flocked out to enjoy the festivities.

“My favorite part is the Christmas tree and the lights,” said Camilla from Springfield.



The community enjoyed a special holiday performance from the Springfield Symphony Chorus.

MGM also had a few of surprises Friday night, a special appearances by the New England patriots cheerleaders, Pat the Patriot, and Red Sox mascot Wally, alongside boomer of the Springfield thunderbirds and of course Jolly old Saint Nick.

“It’s very nice to see here because of the tree the lights and everything else,” said Paula from Springfield.

It was a night of holiday cheer for the whole family.

“The lighting of the Christmas tree is so beautiful I love it. And I was so excited and I didn’t now there was going to be so much ice skating,” said Guilia from Springfield.