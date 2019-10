(WWLP) – The Mental Health Association is getting new wheels thanks to a timely, sizable donation.

State Representative Brian Ashe presented the MHA with a $50,000 check on Thursday evening.

The money will go immediately toward purchasing a transportation van for clients with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The money also enables the MHA to satisfy a match requirement for a MassDOT grant.

That grant will provide funds for two additional vans.