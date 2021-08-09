Michael Jordan visits Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NBA legend Michael Jordan made the trip to Watkins Glen to watch Bubba Wallace drive the number 23 car for Jordan’s 23XI Racing team during Go Bowling at The Glen.

Jordan sat above pit road in Wallace’s #23 with fans gathering behind to get a glimpse of the GOAT.

Wallace started 26th at Watkins Glen and, ironically, finished 23rd in Go Bowling at The Glen.

Kyle Larson won the 35th Annual Go Bowling at The Glen, his 11th victory in 247 Cup Series races in the return to Watkins Glen International.