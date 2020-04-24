Michigan applying for nearly $390 million in federal school funding

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) -- As the virus isolates everyone, the president of WVU Medicine - Reynolds Memorial Hospital said you can never prepare for something like this. But as a family of eight, he's having to balance saving his patients while protecting his home from the virus.​

​ After a long day of work, the first thing you want to do is run home and hug your kids, but now instead the doctor strips down and takes a shower.​ Trying to interact with his family without carrying the virus home has been emotionally draining. ​ And now daily, doctors are carrying burdens with their patients when they come in the door. ​ ​