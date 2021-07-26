Michigan K9 Officer killed in suspected drunk driver incident

DETROIT, Mich. (WWLP) – A Michigan police k-9 officer was killed after the SUV he was in was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

Police say the state trooper was blocking a portion of a highway due to flooding when a car slammed into the trooper’s Chevy Tahoe. Canine rex was taken to an animal hospital with severe spine and leg injuries and later died.

The driver and two passengers in the car were hurt badly and taken to a local hospital.

Police say canine rex was a tremendous partner to his handler and was an asset to the post.