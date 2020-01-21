Michigan offers $100,000 in grants to improve deer habitat

State officials announce $100,000 in grants for deer habitat improvement projects on non-state lands across the Upper Peninsula.



The Deer Habitat Improvement Partnership Initiative is a cooperative grant program being offered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Division.



Now in its 12th year, more than $850,000 in hunter license dollars has been invested into deer habitat improvement projects through the program.

Almost 100 projects, in nearly all U.P. counties, have improved thousands of acres of deer habitat Bill Scullon, DNR Wildlife Division field operations manager and administrator for the grant initiative

The maximum amount of individual grants is $15,000 and the minimum is $2,000.



Project applications must be postmarked by Friday, March 6th, and successful applicants will be notified by Wednesday, April 1st.