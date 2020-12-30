Midland private practice becomes first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

"For us to be able to have our own practice here in Midland, and to be able to give back to our community, I felt blessed to be called upon for that."

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Courtyard Family Practice is the first private practice in Midland to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. It hit the ground running after a shipment of 500 Moderna vaccines came knocking. Those vaccines started rolling out Monday.

“The health department was asking if we would be able to participate in being able to deliver the vaccine,” explained Family Nurse Practitioner, Kevin Salas.

For Kevin Salas and his business partner, Devin Knapp, it is very personal.

“For us to be able to have our own practice here in Midland, and to be able to give back to our community, I felt blessed to be called upon for that,” said Salas. “I’m glad they picked us, and we’re gonna try to make it as easy a process as it can for those that want to get it,” added Knapp.

20 people will be vaccinated each day, with time slots both in the morning and in the afternoon. All vaccines will be free of charge. Vaccines will be replenished, late January, for the second rounds of dosing.

“Right now, it’s only really available for healthline workers and healthcare workers,” said Salas. “And for patients 65 and over who have some kind of health chronic conditions.”

Knapp says it is those who are 65 and over who really need it. He saw that need first-hand working part-time in the emergency room.

“It’s kind of a surreal feeling,” said Knapp. “We’ve been hearing about this vaccine for, since the beginning of summer, and then now we’re actually here giving it to patients, you know?”

And for the two, they say the weight of that responsibility weighs heavy on their shoulders.

“I didn’t get much sleep. I didn’t get much sleep at all Sunday night,” said Salas. “And a lot of it is because I don’t want to make any errors. I don’t want to make any mistakes.”