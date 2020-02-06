Mild weather causing hill-towns to experience lack of snow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some areas that typically have a lot of snow on the ground this time of year don’t this winter.

A mild winter continues, and not only is there a lack of snow in the Springfield area, but it’s even hard to find snow in the highest of spots. It is expected to see snow in the hill towns this time of year, but in Russell and Huntington, it’s hard to find any snow on the ground.

There isn’t even any snow to be seen on Tekoa Mountain which is at an elevation of over 1100 feet. People who live in the area say it’s pretty uncommon not to have snow on the ground especially this time of year.

“It’s very unusual, ” said James Moulton of Lee. “We usually have at least 6 to 8 inches of snow and last year we had a couple of feet. But it’s been very mild this year.”

Janine Lapoint of Main Street Styles & Spa in Huntington also said she finds the mild weather unusual.

“Very unusual, but I don’t think it’s over. I think we’re definitely going to get some snow, we need snow.”

There is plenty of winter left and those areas that typically see snow this time of year will likely be seeing it again soon.

