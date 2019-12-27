Mild weather in the first week of winter

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – November was frigid and cold, but recently the weather has become a lot more mild in our area.

It was also a cold November in eastern parts of the United States. In western Massachusetts, we saw lows in the teens which is close to normal low temperatures for the end of December.

But just because we were cold here, it doesn’t mean the globe isn’t warming. Last month was the second warmest November ever in the entire span of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s records, dating back to 1880.

But into the official start to winter, we flip flopped. We’ve been very mild since the start of winter on the night of December 21. The first day was a little cooler at 27 degrees.

December 22 we hit the upper 30s, a few degrees above normal, but December 23 we hit the low 50s, which is over 15 degrees warmer than normal.

Christmas Eve was mild with highs in the low 40s, when the average is 35 degrees. Christmas Day, we hit 40 degrees. We were far from record warm, however, with the Christmas Day record standing strong at 63 degrees set in 1964.

The day after Christmas we were 6 degrees above normal, and it’s looking like we might cool back down below normal in January.