PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield’s Street improvement project continues Tuesday.

Driveway apron installation will continue along Chestnut Street and Terrace Ave. Street parking is prohibited there from six this morning to six Tuesday evening.

In addition, Tuesday through Friday, milling and paving operations will be underway on several streets around town.

Milling and shim paving will occur in the following locations in Pittsfield:

• Donovan Street and Pinney Place

• Greendale Avenue

• Roselyn Drive

• Cecilia Terrace

• Euclid Avenue

• Evelyn Park

• Beech Grove Avenue

On-street parking is also prohibited at all those locations during work hours.