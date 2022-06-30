CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the sky-high gas prices we’ve seen in the last few month, experts predict car travel will set a new record this weekend as 42 million people are predicted to travel by car to their holiday destinations.

According to AAA, that equals out to 88 percent of holiday travelers choosing to drive. Another 7 percent will travel by plane. And 5 percent will use another for, of transportation like a bus or train.

For those choosing to drive, here are expert recommendations for keeping you on track:

Beat the rush if you can.

Travel on off-peak time or days.

The best time to hit the road is early in the morning or late in the evening.

The busiest time on the road for Thursday will be between 2 and 8 p.m.

On Friday, traffic will be the worst between 12 and 9 p.m.

Saturday, 2 and 4 p.m.

Good news, congestion is expected to be low on Sunday and Monday.

Fill up your tank ahead of time.

Be patient and never drive distracted.

The number of people opting to fly is down from previous year, AAA says the comfort and flexibility of taking a car is appealing to travelers due to the staff shortages and weather issues causing delays and cancellations on the airport.