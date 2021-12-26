Millions heading home following holiday gatherings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Christmas weekend comes to a close, many travelers are taking precautionary measures to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19.

While most travelers using the Mass Pike were returning home Sunday, a nurse from Albany, New York was just getting on the road to visit family. She told 22News at the rest stop in Ludlow, her delay starting the trip was calculated to stay as safe as possible from the virus.

“We have to be really careful where we travel to,” said Judith. “Everybody that we’re going to see is vaccinated, we’re vaccinated, my family is vaccinated, and we just won’t take any chances. I’m a nurse and COVID is a horrible disease, so until everyone gets vaccinated and smartens up, we’re never going to be free of it. We’re doing everything we can to stay safe.”

More than 109 million people, a 34 percent increase from 2020, are expected to travel through New Year’s.