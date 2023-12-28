SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Student loan repayments started back up again October 1 but millions of Americans didn’t pay up. A Biden Administration program is holding back the worst of the consequences but the protections don’t last forever.

We’re almost three months into the restart of student loan payments and borrowers aren’t doing so well. New data from the Department of Education indicates at least 40-percent of borrowers didn’t make a payment in the first month-and-a-half of the restart. Whether that’s because they can’t or just would rather not… it could have consequences.

“Not surprised, and actually I think that’s kind of generous. I think it’s probably more than that,” said Todd Friedhaber, Student Loan Manager at Cambridge Credit Counseling.

Todd Friedhaber is a student loan manager with Cambridge Credit Counseling in Agawam. He told 22News if you don’t make payments, interest will continue to accrue and you won’t make progress if you are pursuing Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

However, the worst of the consequences for non-payment, like wage garnishing or hits to your credit score, are mitigated right now thanks to the Biden Administration’s Repayment On Ramp Program.

“They’re not going to report, which means they won’t be reporting as delinquent which will hold off collection agencies contacting you,” said Friedhaber.

The Department of Education’s promise to not report missed, late or incomplete payments doesn’t affect your loan servicer or credit reporting agencies. How they handle missed payments during this period once the on-ramp ends remains up in-the-air.

“Is it going to be a mis-rated forbearance, is it going to be a general forbearance? We will see what will happen down the road,” said Freidhaber.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, Friedhaber says you’re not alone, “That’s why I’m so busy when I come to work… I consider myself an educated person but when it comes to these loans, my head spins!”

The new SAVE Repayment Plan is a great place to start and can get you down to a zero-dollar per month payment and if you’re on that zero-dollar repayment plan, the government will cover accrued interest and you will still make progress toward public forgiveness. All the resources you need to get for that plan are at StudentAid.gov.