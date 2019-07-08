Millions of travelers head back home after 4th of July weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a busy travel evening as Fourth of July weekend travelers head home from their destinations.

Nearly two million more travelers than last year were expected to take a July 4th getaway, according to AAA. And Nearly 49 million were expected to be on the roads this holiday weekend across the country.

One Connecticut man visiting Springfield for the weekend told 22News, he had hoped to leave sooner to beat traffic but he stopped at MGM Springfield.

“The concern might be heavy traffic through the Hartford area, it commonly backs up. I make this trip quite often,” Bob Vinci said. “I had hoped to be back in Middletown by this time, but right now I think I’ll just to slug it out, stay on the main highway.”

AAA expects this year’s travel to be a record year for the Fourth of July holiday.