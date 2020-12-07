Minneapolis police investigating strange string of vandalism happening at elderly woman’s home

MINNEAPOLIS (NewsNation Now) — Surveillance video captured vandals dressed in all black and wearing ski masks, and a person smashing the back windows of Frances Mosley’s Minneapolis home.

“I’ve lived here over 50 years and I just can’t imagine anything like this happening at this stage of my life,” Mosley said.

The attacks have happened multiple times throughout the year.

“Well, since March of this year eight times vandals have come and broken my mom’s windows. The last two times it happened on Thanksgiving morning and then it happened again on Dec. 2,” said her son, Sean Mosley.

Sean said they’ve installed lights, cameras, and alarm systems but nothing is deterring this vandal or group of vandals from turning away.

The Minneapolis Police Department says they are investigating the matter.

“They have some sort of issue and they need counseling. I hope that the police find them and prosecutes them to the full extent of the law,” Sean said.

The family said there were no racial slurs, graffiti or messages left at the scene.

They are the only African American’s on the block and one of few Black families who live in the neighborhood.

Her son believes race or a personal vendetta could be motives in the crime. Mrs. Mosely says she has no clue why someone would target her home.