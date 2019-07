(WWLP) – A graduate of Minnechaug Regional High School won a lot of money at the Fortnite World Cup that finished on Sunday.

23-year-old Matt Chapdelaine won $80,000 and his team came in third in the creative finals.

Chapdelaine’s manager, David D’Agostino, told 22News that Chapdelaine’s team of four, played versus top streamers to win a combined total of $315,000.

Chapdelaine qualified out of 40 million Fortnite players in the world to participate in the World Cup.