WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Minnechaug Regional High School is hosting their annual car show Sunday.

The event will be held at the regional high school located at 621 Main Street in Wilbraham and is from 12 to 4 Sunday afternoon.

There will be food, drinks, music, entertainment, and awards. The registration fee for cars, bikes, and trucks is $15. All visitors can enter the show for free.