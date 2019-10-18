Minor accident I-91 south bound in Springfield causing traffic back-up

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police Trooper Devine confirmed to 22News that a minor accident has occurred on Interstate 91 southbound in Springfield.

Traffic is down to two lanes but should be moving to four lanes once the vehicles are removed. No injuries are reported.

