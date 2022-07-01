SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are all looking forward to celebrating Independence Day this weekend, but there’s a good reason fireworks are illegal in the state of Massachusetts. The use of fireworks can also lead to traumatic injury, especially when people might be impaired or distracted at their holiday parties.

Doctors say emergency rooms get very busy over the holiday weekend. Just last year there were more than 11,000 emergency room visits in the U.S. for injuries related to fireworks.

The Fourth of July is a great time to celebrate with family and enjoy cookouts and parades, but the use of illegal fireworks can mean you are not only breaking the law; you are putting your health at risk too.

According to doctors, the injuries one can incur from a firework are often under-estimated. Even a seemingly innocent sparkler can reach temperatures of up to 1,800 degrees. The majority of firework injuries are to the hands and the face.

Dr. Gerald Beltran EMS physician in the department of emergency medicine at Baystate Health told 22News, “When people are using fireworks, they are handling it . They are lighting it up and they go off early, or they are hanging on to them a little too long, but also especially with things like M80s and things of that nature, there may be a partial or complete amputation of a digit or a finger.”

As for the face and eyes, debris from fireworks can cause burns and puncture wounds. In addition to fireworks, Dr. Beltran warns people need to be mindful about their alcohol consumption to avoid unnecessary accidents, and of course, don’t drink and drive.

It’s best to leave the fireworks to the professionals this weekend, and there’s plenty of local places to see them.