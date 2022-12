LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Police Department is requesting help locating 68 year old Gary Petroff who did not show up for work on Wednesday.

Longmeadow Police said he drives a 2022 Hyundai Kona. He was last seen around Hall of Fame Avenue and Broad Street in Springfield. Anyone who has information is asked to call Longmeadow Police at 413-567-3311 ext. 0.