Missing children found, mother and children reported safe

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.: WFXR News has just learned that the mother and children have been found and everyone is safe.

UPDATE 1:03 p.m.: Roanoke County authorities released additional details about the search for the missing Allison children.

According to Amy Whittaker, the Public Information Officer for Roanoke County, Roanoke County Department of Social Services contacted the Roanoke County Police Department to request assistance in serving a child removal order in north Roanoke County on Tuesday, April 21. However, when social services personnel tried to serve the order assigning custody of the three children to DSS, their father refused to say where the children were or make arrangements to turn them over to DSS.

Out of concern the parents might try to remove the children from the Commonwealth, Whittaker says police obtained felony abduction warrants for 34-year-old John Allison and 35-year-old Ruby Allison and issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night, alerting law enforcement agencies across the eastern half of the U.S.

John Allison turned himself in to police on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Courtesy Roanoke County Police Department)

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, John Allison turned himself in to Roanoke County Police at the Salem office of Aaron Houchens, John Allison’s attorney. John Allison did not have the children and Whittaker says he has not assisted in locating them so far.

Police are still looking for the children and Ruby Allison, who is the mother of Emma and Colin and the stepmother of Cameron. Based on John Allison’s arrest, Whittaker says authorities are focusing their efforts on locating the 1999 maroon Chevy Suburban with Virginia tags VVU-3796, which may be operated by Ruby Allison

UPDATE 12:05 P.M.: John Allison, the father of Cameron, Emma, and Colin, turned himself in this morning at 10 a.m. at his attorney’s office in Salem.

Public information officer Amy Whitaker with Roanoke County tells WFXR News that the children are still believed to be with Ruby Allison, the children’s mother.

The focus has also turned to the Chevy Suburban with Virginia plates VMN 8238. If you see this vehicle, call police immediately.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An Amber Alert has been issued for three children out of Roanoke County.

According to the Amber Alert, 6-year-old Cameron Allison, 6-year-old Emma Allison, and 21-month-old Colin Allison were last seen at 5153 North Lakes Drive in Roanoke County.

Virginia State Police say the abduction took place around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21. It is not known what they were last wearing.

Cameron Allison

Emma Allison

Colin Allison (Photos: Courtesy Roanoke County Police Department)

The children are believed to have been abducted by their parents — John Varion Allison and Ruby Marie Allison — and are believed to be in extreme danger, according to police. The department says the parents are facing three counts of abduction.

John Allison

Ruby Allison (Photos: Courtesy Roanoke County Police Department)

Police say Roanoke County Social Services was attempting to serve a Court ordered child removal for the children, but John Allison refused to share their location or allow CPS access to the children. After further investigation, it is now believed the parents may have taken the children outside of Virginia, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

https://twitter.com/VSPPIO/status/1252826188562567176

Police say they may be traveling in either a 2006 maroon four-door Cadillac with Virginia tags VMN-8238 or in a 1999 maroon Chevrolet Suburban with Virginia tags VVU-3796.

Anyone with any information on their disappearance, contact Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 777-8799, or call Virginia State Police at (800) 822-4453.

