Missing dog found in prison yard

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA/CNN) – An Alabama couple has been reunited with their family dog after he was missing for three days.

But they say he was found in an unlikely place making some unlikely friends.

Leigh and Michael Parker have owned their dog, Soup, for three-and-a-half years.

He is named after Leigh’s dad who was also nicknamed Soup.

One day, while Michael and Soup were bird hunting, Soup wandered off.

Soup ended up at Kilby Correctional Facility.

A prison guard who was looking for his own dog saw a picture of Soup and called the Parkers.

Kilby employees told the Parkers that they took good care of Soup during his stay.

“He’s had roast beef, he’s had chicken fingers, chicken nuggets, Lima beans, had steak one night and peach cobbler,” said Michael.

“When I picked him up, he looked at me and he looked back at his friends,” Michael recalled. “He looked at me and it was like he was about to pull a quarter out of his pocket and call it in the air, you know, whether I’m going to stay or not.”

The Parker’s say that if Soup ever gets lost again, they know where he’ll probably go.