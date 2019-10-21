Missing dog reunited with Ohio family after missing for six days

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Shanda Smith was on vacation with her mother Terry Williams around Gatlinburg for her twenty seventh birthday.

The family traveled with their pomeranian dog Piper. After a day of hiking the family wanted to go to dinner and show. So Shanda used an App called Rover to find a dog sitter for Piper while they were out.

While the family was enjoying dinner Smith got a text message from Piper’s sitter saying that he had run away. After a few encounters with the small dog, the family was not able to catch up with him.

Reluctantly Shanda and her mother had to go back to Ohio for work. Leaving Tennessee wondering if they would ever see their furry baby ever again. But not before contacting Marsha who runs a Facebook page called, “Lost and Found Pets of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevier County.

Members of the group quickly jumped into action blasting social media with photos of Piper and asking the public to be on the lookout.

For six days the small dog lived in the Smokies with no food or water. While Shanda and her mother were fearing the worst as days went by Angela Fayered never gave up.

Finally Angela was fallowing up on lead where someone believed to have spotted piper and saw him for herself. Using hot dogs she was able to lure Piper into her arms.

On Friday piper was reunited with his family and is now back in Ohio.

LATEST STORIES: