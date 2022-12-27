Mount Lincoln, NH – The body of a hiker who went missing on Christmas Eve has been found on New Hampshire’s Mount Lincoln.

According to New Hampshire’s Department of Fish & Game, the man went hiking on the Falling Waters Loop trail. A family member was tracking the man’s phone when he saw the hiker had gone off the trail. Family reported the man overdue around 9 p.m. Saturday night and temperatures were near zero when the search began.

The body of the hiker was located around 7 a.m. Christmas morning about a half mile from the trail. His identity has not been released.