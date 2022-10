NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Police found a missing man who had fallen down a 20-foot embankment.

An 84-year-old man took the family dog for a walk around 6:30 last night. The dog returned home with a leash, without the man.

Police say he has mobility issues and required a cane for assistance. His wife called the police around 9:30 a.m.

They were able to find him within minutes. He was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for his injuries.