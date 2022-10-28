RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Raynham Police Chief James Donovan has reported that missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver has been found safe in New York City.

Weaver was first reported missing after she left her home on October 18th. She was found on Thursday night at about 11:00 p.m., with the assistance of the New York City Police Department and the FBI. According to Raynham Police, it was suspected that Weaver may have been coaxed out of her home, by someone she met online.

“We are very glad to have found Colleen and that she’ll soon be reunited with her family,” Chief Donovan said. “This was the best possible outcome we could have hoped for and I want to commend the tireless efforts of our dedicated officers and our partners in the NYPD and FBI who helped to locate her. This has been a trying couple of weeks for everybody involved and I want to thank everyone who assisted in this tremendous effort.”