Mississippi House votes to change design of state flag

A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020. Athletic coaches and their staffs from the state’s public universities held a joint news conference and called for a change in the Mississippi state flag. Additionally several head coaches met with both the lieutenant governor and Speaker Philip Gunn, as well as their lawmakers, to lobby for the change. The current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi House of Representatives voted Saturday afternoon to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

According to the resolution created by the Rules Committee, a commission will be formed to establish a flag that does not include the Confederate emblem.

The commission is responsible for developing new designs ideas. One replacement design that will be included on the ballot is the phrase “In God we Trust.”

Mississippi voters will have the choice to accept or decline the new state flag in November 2020.

The House passed the flag bill in a two-thirds majority with 85 yeas and 34 nays to advance the bill.

The bill will now move to the State Senate. In order to pass it must receive two-thirds of approval.

BREAKING: House passes the new Flag bill gaining the 2/3 majority to suspend and advance the bill. 85 YEAS and 34 NAYS @WJTV pic.twitter.com/CMBXBWx121 — Gerald Harris (@GeraldHarrisTV) June 27, 2020

UPDATE: The count was 85-yes vs. 34 -no. Now it must pass the state senate with 2/3 approval. FULL STORY TONIGHT ON @WJTV. — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) June 27, 2020

LATEST STORIES: