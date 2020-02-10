Mitchell, BC pull out 77-73 OT win over Virginia Tech

Boston College’s Steffon Mitchell (41) past Virginia Tech’s P.J. Horne (14) and Wabissa Bede (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8 2020, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Steffon Mitchell tied career highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds to lead Boston College to a 77-73 overtime victory over the Hokies.

Mitchell came into the game averaging just 6.7 points per game, but he scored the final four points of the game.

Landers Nolley II grabbed 11 rebounds and scored a game-high 29 points for the Hokies (14-10, 5-8), who lost their fifth consecutive game.

Jay Heath tied a career high with 18 points for BC.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)