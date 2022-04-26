PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The push for body and dashboard cameras to be used by Pittsfield police continues.

Last month, Miguel Estrella was shot and killed by an unidentified Pittsfield Police officer. Officers who were involved in the shooting say Estrella went after them with a knife. Family members say Estrella was in crisis and struggling with mental health at the time of the shooting.

Currently, Pittsfield police officers do not wear body cameras so there is no recording of the moments leading up to the shooting.

A petition asking for cameras to be installed for all officers is set to go before the Pittsfield city council Tuesday night.