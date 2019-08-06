Mohawk Trail Regional School District awarded grant for school security upgrades

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mohawk Trail Regional School District was awarded grant funds to improve and upgrade school security measures.

The $59,978 grant is through the Safer Schools and Communities “Local Equipment and Technology” offered by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research.

The grant funding will provide the district with funding for the materials and construction of a security vestibule at Buckland-Shelburne Elementary.

It also funds additional “Go Kits” to be used throughout Mohawk Trail Regional School. As well as upgraded cameras, equipment and external blue flashing lock-down warning lights to be installed outside all district buildings.

Mohawk Trail Regional School District Superintendent Michael Buoniconti told 22News the funding is important given recent tragic events.

“Given the many tragic events that have occurred within schools across the U.S. in recent years, this grant is timely funding that will be used to increase the safety of our students through the addition of several enhanced security measures,” he said.

The school district said all projects are expected to be completed by this spring.