Mom accused of killing 3 kids and herself after divorce finalized

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK/CNN) – Police in Texas are investigating a triple murder-suicide.

Investigators believe a mother shot and killed her three kids before killing herself.

At Deer Park Elementary School, Parents were worried about the well being of their own children, a day after two of their classmates were killed.

“One of the parents she knows says her son was in her class and was like, ‘I don’t want to go to school today, it’s not the same without her,’ so I know it affects them probably more than they realize,” said Chris Pierce, a parent at the school.

Pierce describes the Auzenne children as smart and loving. They exuded happiness from their mom’s Facebook picture.

Eleven-year-old Parrish, 9-year-old Eleanor and 7-year-old Lincoln.

But Deer Park Police suspect their children were shot and killed by their own mother.

Ashley was going through a divorce with the children’s father.

Reached on the phone, the kid’s grandfather remembers them fondly.

“Each of them were special and unique in all kinds of amazing ways,” said Murvin Auzenne. “They were talented, they were smart, doing well in school, they were loving.”

The bodies and a gun were found inside the home after police came by to do a welfare check.