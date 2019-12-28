Mom involved in apparent double-murder, suicide had ties to RI

BOSTON (WPRI) — The mother who police believe pushed her two children off the roof of a Boston parking garage before jumping herself used to work in Rhode Island.

Erin Pascal, 40, of West Roxbury, was found unconscious alongside her two children, Allison, 4, and Andrew, 15 months, on the sidewalk outside the Renaissance Parking Garage on Christmas Day. All three were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Pascal’s LinkedIn profile reveals she graduated from Brown University in 2001 and most recently worked for Sanofi Genzyme, a biotechnology company in Cambridge, in the company’s communications department.

It also reveals she once worked as an intern reporter at The Providence Journal from 2001-2003 — where she worked for the newspaper’s South County bureau under her maiden name, Erin Emlock.

The parking garage, owned by Northeastern University, is the same location where two separate suicides occurred earlier this year.

An official cause of death for Pascal and her children will ultimately be determined by the medical examiner.

Suicide prevention: Here’s how to get help » | Parent Guide: Suicide Prevention »