Mom posts heart-wrenching photo of son with cancer

Mom shared a heart-wrenching photo of her 4-year-old son with leukemia.

(CNN) – A mother in Texas is sharing a heart-wrenching photo of her four-year-old son with Leukemia.

Beckett was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia over a year ago.

His mom Kaitlin Burge posted photos of Beckett, struggling with his condition.

She included the caption, ‘This is childhood cancer. Take it or leave it.’

Burge also wrote about Beckett’s five-year-old sister Aubrey, seen in the photo rubbing her brother’s back, who often gets left behind because of Beckett’s needs.

Beckett should complete treatment in August 2021

Medical expenses have grown increasingly costly, so a friend made a ‘GoFundMe’ campaign for Beckett.

To follow Beckett’s journey on Facebook, click here.