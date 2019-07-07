Mom, Son charged in family member’s fatal overdose

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A mother and son from Stamford were charged with manslaughter after not helping a family member in their care when she overdosed.

Police say Olga Lopez was found unconscious at a home on Pequot Avenue back in November.

Her husband, 43-year-old Hector Lopez and his 60-year-old mother Mercedes Martinez lived with her at the time.

Police say they knew Olga had a condition and they were supposed to provide her with medical care.

The pair was originally charged with cruelty to persons, but evidence found their failure to help, led directly to her death, authorities say.

They are each being held on a $1 million dollar court set bond.