CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday marks the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

December 7, 1941 President Franklin D. Roosevelt called it “a date which will live in infamy.” Hundreds of Japanese bombers attacked the Pearl Harbor naval shipyard.

Twenty one ships of the pacific fleet were sunk or damaged. Including the USS Arizona which lost more than 1,100 crewmen. More than 2,400 Americans were killed in the attack and some 1,100 more were wounded.

The attack drew the United States into World War II

An annual commemoration ceremony will be held at the historic site Monday morning to honor those killed in the attack. A small number of veterans will be in attendance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the ceremony will be closed to the public.

A moment of silence observed at 7:55 a.m. the same time when the Japanese attacked the American naval base in 1941.