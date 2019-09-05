Breaking News
Sheriff: 10TV chief meteorologist Mike Davis sent, received ‘significant’ amount of child porn
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian as it moves up coast

Money Mystery: Bundles of cash discovered at grocery store

News

by: WGBA's Juliana Falk

Posted: / Updated:

(WGBA) A mystery that continues to stump employees and customers at the original Austin’s Grocery Store in Allouez, Wisconsin, where more bundles of cash keep turning up.

Back in early July, a wad of money was found on the store’s floor. It happened again, and again, and three more times after that. In all, six bundles of cash have been found on the floor of the store in the last month-and-a-half, and no one has claimed any of it yet.

The store manager says there’s nearly $400 to $500 in cash at this point.  

Read more: http://bit.ly/2k1mGUJ

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories