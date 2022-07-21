(WWLP) – Within the last seven days, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has reported 30 new cases of monkeypox in adult males.

This now brings the total number of monkeypox cases in the Commonwealth to 79 residents since the state’s first case on May 18.

The diagnoses for the 30 cases announced Thursday occurred between July 14 and July 20. As part of its efforts to identify individuals who may have been in contact with patients while they were infectious, DPH is working with local health officials, the patients, and healthcare providers. Monkeypox patients are advised to isolate themselves and stay away from others until they are no longer contagious.

As federal funding for vaccinations has increased, 11 health care providers and locations now offer vaccinations across the state.

As of July 20, 2,952 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine had been administered. The JYNNEOS vaccine in Massachusetts is to remain limited during this time due to the extremely limited national availability of vaccines.

Individuals who live or work in Massachusetts and meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria are eligible for vaccination. Individuals at greatest risk of exposure to monkeypox are given vaccines first. Contact a healthcare provider if you believe you qualify for monkeypox vaccination.

Current data from CDC – Number of cases across each state

According to the CDC, there have been 2,323 cases of monkeypox this year in US residents as of July 20.

No deaths have been reported in the US or globally. Patients usually recover in 2-4 weeks.

Most of the cases identified to date involve gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men. All individuals who have been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox are at risk. The risk is not limited to the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Health, these are examples of where monkeypox can spread and where it does not:

Monkeypox can spread through: Direct skin-to-skin contact with rash lesions. Sexual/intimate contact, including kissing while a person is infected. Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone. Sharing towels or unwashed clothing. Respiratory secretions through face-to-face interactions (the type that mainly happens when living with someone or caring for someone who has monkeypox).

Monkeypox does not spread through: Casual conversations. Walking by someone with monkeypox in a grocery store, for instance. Touching items like doorknobs.



Monkeypox can be reduced by taking the following actions:

Avoiding large gatherings like raves and dance parties where you may have lots of close body contact with others

Asking any partner, especially new partners whose health status and recent travel history you are not familiar with, if they have any symptoms of monkeypox

Staying informed by reading information available on the DPH and CDC websites.

The CDC recommends contacting a health care provider if you believe you have monkeypox. Whenever you leave your house, wear a mask and cover your rash or lesions.

When handling clothes or bedding if the person cannot do it themselves, those who live with or care for someone who may have monkeypox should wear disposable gloves and a mask.

Moreover, they should wash their hands frequently, especially after contacting the infected person or after touching their clothes, bed sheets, towels, and other items.