SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Saturday October 2nd is Dog Day at the Springfield Museums; from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

According to a statement from the Springfield Museums, the event costs $5 per dog for nonmembers or $2 per dog for members. All dogs are required to be on a leash for the event, and preregistration is required to attend. Those interested in preregistering for the event can do so on the Museum's website.