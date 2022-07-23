MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dan Moriarty, president and chief executive officer of Monson Savings Bank, recently met with Hope Bodwell, director of the Monson Free Library, to give a $1,000 donation on the bank’s behalf.

The gift was presented as part of the 2022 Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative, which gave the general public the chance to choose which charities got financial support from the local bank.

“I am very pleased to visit the Monson Free Library and present this donation on behalf of the Bank. The library makes a positive impact on the Monson community by giving residents free access to reading materials, programs, and other important resources.” said Dan Moriarty, President and CEO of Monson Savings Bank.

Serving the community of Monson with enthusiasm is the goal of the Monson Free Library. The community’s residents of all ages is to benefit greatly from this center of resources.

Priorities for the community, culture, and education are the library’s main concerns. Through a variety of collections, services, technologies, and programs, it provides instructional tools.

“This donation is extremely special to us because the community voted for the Monson Free Library to receive it. This showed us how important the library is to the members of our community,” said Hope Bodwell, Library Director of the Monson Free Library. “We truly appreciate the support that Monson Savings gives to the towns that it serves and for the votes submitted through the Bank’s annual Community Giving Initiative.”

The Monson Free Library, where the general public gets access to beneficial library programs, will profit from the donation.

Bodwell continued, “The community voted on us, and the donation will directly benefit the community. When we receive donations the money collected goes right into cultivating programs for all ages. Programming is not in our budget, it is funded through the generosity of our Friends of the Library, partner organizations, and grants. Monson Savings Bank’s Community Giving Initiative donation will also help fund these programs. For example, Monson Savings’ generous donation will be funding our Music Tuesdays on the Patio this year.”