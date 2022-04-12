MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson Savings Bank’s 150th Anniversary celebrates by pledging to non-profits who had high amounts of participation over the year. A special part of this support comes from the Monson Savings Bank 150 Build-a-Bike Campaign.

Monson Savings Bank is to purchase over $20,000 of children’s bikes and helmets from the Family Bicycle Shop in East Longmeadow. Local non-profits such as YMCA of Greater Springfield, YWCA of western Massachusetts, I Found Light Against All Odds, Educare Springfield, and South End Community Center (SECC) are to identify the children that need a bicycle. During this spring, Monson Savings Bank will collaborate with each non-profit to plan events for the public.

The bikes will be put together by the Monson Savings Bank’s team members. The assemblage of these bikes will take place with their new riders right there, ready to ride, but also to make sure their bikes are the right fit.

The events are to provide the children with training wheels and helmets if need be. A meal will be offered to the attendees provided by Monson Savings Bank.

Dan Moriarty, President, and CEO of Monson Savings Bank said, “When exploring the various ways we could celebrate Monson Savings Bank’s 150th Anniversary, there were so many ideas. We wanted to be sure to do something that would make a difference on many fronts and spread some joy.”

Moriarty explained, “With the 150 Build-a-Bike campaign, we can connect with the vital community non-profits and their leaders. Our team gets to work together on hands-on projects to further foster our culture of teamwork and community support. Plus, we can provide the children with the experience of building and riding a bike, a joy-filled activity, and something they otherwise might not have had the opportunity to experience. I could not think of a better way to commemorate our 150th Anniversary.”