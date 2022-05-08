MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Over $20,000 worth of bikes were purchased for children by the Monson Savings Bank during their 150 Build-a-Bike campaign.

The local community bank held its first event on April 30 in partnership with the YMCA of Greater Springfield, giving bicycles of their own to young guests who were able to see the fully assembled and ready to ride bicycles on display.

The bikes were adjusted to the children’s heights, training wheels were added, and helmets were provided for those who wanted to decorate their bikes and helmets. Monson Savings Bank provided a selection of decal stickers for children to choose from, which allowed them to customize their bikes and helmets to their liking.

Dexter Johnson, Executive Director of the YMCA of Greater Springfield, teamed up with Monson Savings Bank to identify children who would be in need of bicycles before the event. He was grateful for the Bank’s continued leadership in the community.

“This was a great event and these children were so happy to receive a bicycle of their very own. For some, this was their very first bike,” said President & CEO Dexter Johnson. “We are so thankful for Monson Savings Bank’s partnership with the YMCA of Greater Springfield and their commitment to serving and supporting our communities.”

Monson Savings Bank built bikes for children at the Bank’s 150 Build-a-Bike event located at YMCA of Greater Springfield. Jax and J. Alexander were excited to receive their very own bikes courtesy of Monson Savings Bank.

Monson Savings Bank built bikes for children at the Bank’s 150 Build-a-Bike event located at YMCA of Greater Springfield. Left to right are VP/ Commercial Lending Officer Darlene Mark, Deposit Operations Administrator Bridget Bunce, Residential Loan Servicer Kelly Livingstone, VP/ Commercial Lending Officer Jay Berry, Loan Specialist Angela Miguel, and Family Bike Shop Owner Ray Plouffe. Courtesy of Monson Savings Bank.

Monson Savings Bank built bikes for children at the Bank’s 150 Build-a-Bike event located at YMCA of Greater Springfield. Monson Savings Bank Residential Loan Servicer Kelly Livingstone and Family Bike Shop Owner Ray Plouffe help Adrian to attach a bolt to a bike being assembled. Courtesy of Monson Savings Bank.

Monson Savings Bank Loan Specialist Angela Miguel, VP/ Commercial Lending Officer Darlene Mark, and VP/ Commercial Lending Officer Jay Berry work together to build bikes for children at the Bank’s 150 Build-a-Bike event located at YMCA of Greater Springfield. Courtesy of Monson Savings Bank.

YMCA of Greater Springfield Board Member Michael Rouette, Monson Savings Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, expressed happiness over the Bank’s 150th Build-a-Bike event. As part of celebrating the Bank’s 150th year, and as another way to deepen the Bank’s commitment to children in the community, Michael Rouette discussed the Bank’s 150th Build-a-Bike event.

“All of us were very excited for our first Build-a-Bike event at the YMCA. The day was perfect. Bank employees were having a great time interacting and building bikes for the kids,” said Michael Rouette, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Monson Savings Bank. “It was such a fulfilling experience all around, especially to see the joy on the faces of the children as they rode their bicycle around, playing games, and having fun.”

Monson Savings Bank will host 150 Build-a-Bike events throughout the summer, partnering with the YWCA of Western Massachusetts, I Found Light Against All Odds, and the Springfield Housing Authority, South End Community Center, and Educare Springfield.