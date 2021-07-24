Monson veteran writes book to honor fallen soldiers

MONSON, MASS. (WWLP)- A Vietnam Veteran from the town of Monson has written a book honoring five neighbors who were killed in Vietnam. A book called “Five Names on a Granite Slab”.

Dozens of people of all ages lined up outside the Monson Free Library to have Vietnam Veteran Chuck Nothe sign their copy of “Five Names on a Granite Slab”.

Nothe was inspired by the Monson War Memorial, listing the five names of the men he knew personally.

“I wrote this because I would look at the memorial and see the names and I knew the names, but to everybody, they were just names. I said I have to tell a story.

And it’s a story that impacts many lives in this Eastern Hampden County community, for Steven Wachta of Monson owning a copy is deeply personal.

“My cousin Michael Jack is one of the names inscribed that granite slab. Over a half-century later, I was in first grade when he was killed.” Wachta said.

As he signed each book purchased by neighbors, Chuck Nothe expressed his deep pride in carefully crafting

a memorial to each of the five Monson soldiers killed in Vietnam. He prays it will have a lasting impact.

“Now one hundred years from now, they can come to the Monson library, see these names, and read about what they did, who they were. To give life to those that didn’t have a life.”

Five stories for the ages, names that Chuck Nothe hopes will never be forgotten.