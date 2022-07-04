MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – An annual bonfire, ‘Night Before the Fourth’ was held at the Montague Center baseball field for the community to gather by, Sunday evening.

The Montague Center Fire Department crew built the bonfire before the celebration began. Once built, attendees watched the smoke of the burning wood fill the air, while resting on lawn chairs or blankets on the grass.

A Holyoke resident shared with 22News on what she thinks of the bonfire and how it is an important tradition. “This bonfire brings the community together. Not only does it bring local families together for the evening, but it also connects generations of people from the area who grew up with it. It is a one of a kind,” said Tiffany Espinosa.

The Montague Center Firefighters Association has been running the bonfire for more than 50 years.