Montague police dog, K9 Artie, helps make three arrests

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – A police dog with the Montague Police Department has had a busy week!

According to the Montague Police Department, the first incident of the week for K9 Artie was a traffic stop in Gill. When the man got out of the car he allegedly locked the doors behind him, but when Artie was called he helped officers find narcotics in the cup holder of the car. Police said the driver had dumped coffee over the drugs in an attempt to conceal the substance.

Artie was then called to help find a suspect who had hid in the woods on a rainy night. Police said Artie tracked through the woods and heavy vegetation where he found a shoe that had been left behind in a swamp. He then led officers to the suspect, who had entangled himself in thick vegetation in an attempt to conceal himself from the police.

He also helped his handler find his hat a day later, which had been lost while searching for the suspect.

Most recently, Artie helped with a traffic stop on I-91, as he was the closest K9 available, where he helped officers find 400 bags of packaged heroin inside of a vehicle.

