Montpelier, VT – The City of Montpelier is looking for artists who can help tell the story of its recovery from the July flooding.

While many Montpelier businesses have reopened, there are still several downtown buildings that are waiting for people to return. “The Renewal Project” is looking to spruce up empty storefronts with artwork. The first round was up for last week’s Art Walk.

Now, “The Renewal Project” is putting out a call for more ideas from individual artists, teams of artists and school groups.

The deadline to apply is Monday, October 16. Grants are available for up to $500. Go to the Montpelier Alive website to submit a proposal.