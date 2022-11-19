CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New from AAA, Thanksgiving travel is predicted to increase by 1.5% this year, with an estimated 54.6 million people expected to hit the roads for Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over last year and is still 2% lower than the pre-pandemic volumes.

Air travel will be up by nearly 8% with more than four million Americans flying for the holiday. 2022 is projected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season since the year 2000,

with Massachusetts drivers accounting for 1.3 million of those traveling this holiday season.

AAA Northeast is reminding travelers to plan ahead for a busy holiday week. Availability in flights, hotels, and, car rentals are filling up.