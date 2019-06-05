More boats seen on Connecticut River as warm temperatures arrive

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather is finally getting nicer and the temperatures are starting to warm up.

All the rain we had earlier this spring led to some flooding along the Connecticut River. At Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley the water made it up into the parking lot and there was a lot of debris in the water.

That put them about a week behind schedule this season, but things are much better now and the river level has gone down considerably.

Now that the weather has gotten better, people are looking forward to taking their boats out.

Cheryl Pass of Wilbraham told 22News, “We came to move our boat to the new dock position that we got and we’re just out for the day taking a ride, seeing how the river looks because it’s usually pretty high this time of year.”

Before you put your boat in the water, there are some important things you should do.

“Check all your safety gear and so forth. Make sure plugs in batteries are charged and ready to go. Also the buoys are not out in the river yet. They’ll be in a couple of weeks out so if your not familiar with the navigation on the river, check with marina or where you launch and get a map so you stay inside the channels,” said Luke Brunelle of Brunelle’s Marina.

You should make sure you have life jackets as well.

The water temperature is only in the 50s so it is still pretty cold.