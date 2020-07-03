More charges in farm-related fraud case

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) – Police have filed dozens more fraud charges against a Shaftsbury man, accusing him of defrauding people in deals involving hay, maple syrup, farm equipment and collectible model cars.

Thirty-eight-year-old Richard Blackmer, Jr., was initially arrested in April, after a monthslong investigation involving police in Vermont, Massachusetts and New York. The Bennington Banner reported he had pleaded not guilty to 30 charges.

Vermont State Police say they have filed 66 new charges against him. They include 45 additional counts of false pretenses, 20 new counts of bad checks and one count of identity theft. It was not immediately known if Blackmer is being represented by an attorney. No phone listing exists in his name.