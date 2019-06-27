More Great White sharks spotted off of Cape Cod

CAPE COD, Mass. (WWLP) – More Great White sharks have been spotted off of Cape Cod.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy is tracking the sharks.

Field work for the 2019 Great White shark season, led by the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, began earlier this week in Cape Cod Bay.

The research team spotted at least 9 Great White sharks. The sharks ranged in size from 8 to 11 feet. Most of the sharks were seen at least two miles off the coast of Wellfleet.

Last year, two people were attacked by sharks on Cape Cod, including Massachusetts’ first fatal attack since 1936.

Over the last few days, there have been 100’s of seals seen on a beach near Chatham and the Great White sharks are known to feed on the seals.

Click here for a link to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark tracking map.