More Massachusetts communities named at risk for EEE

(WWLP) – More communities in Massachusetts are at risk for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) or “Triple E.”

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced on Monday that nine additional communities in southeastern Massachusetts are now at high risk for EEE, bringing the total number of communities at high risk to 22.

The virus has been found in 164 mosquito samples this year and half of them are from species of mosquitoes capable of spreading the virus to people, but have not done so yet.

EEE is a rare but serious and potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages.